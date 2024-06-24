Presented at the Rally at the United Nations Square on 1st of June 2024

read by Dr Astrid Stuckelberger on behalf of the authors and co-signatories

Declaration on the Principle of State Sovereignty and its Incompatibility with the Negotiating Text of the WHO “Pandemic Agreement” & “Amendments to the IHR”

Declaration of 8 pages co-authored by the Grand Jury expert Dr Astrid Stückelberger on WHO/UN and Grand Jury co-founders Me Virginie de Araujò-Recchia, Dr Dexter RYNEVELDT and Dr Reiner Fuellmich, supported and signed by 16 international lawyers up to 29 May 2024 (and more joining*)

These 2 agreements, which have never been validated by We The People, were presented but not adopted at the World Health Assembly in Geneva (27 May–1 June 2024).

The IHR Amendments were only partly agreed upon which is not a formal “Adoption of a final text”.

The official decision was to continue the work until all agree, the WHO DG announced that the 2 texts will be discussed at the next working meetings of the Inter-governmental Negotiating Body (INB), presented at an extra-ordinary WHO Assembly for final approval before end December 2024, then presented for adoption at the World Health Assembly May 2025 (according to article 19 of the WHO Constitution).

This UNGATE WHOGATE Banner was presented at the UN square on 1 June 2024 (in English and French - see French section for French speaking)

According to the banner organizers on site, it was pushed away 8 times

Dr Astrid Stückelberger 7 min speech in English at UN Square on 1 June 2024 (anb as you might notice, i was disturbed by the horning huge truck, with #FreeAssange/with face picture, which toured precisely when i spoke around the UN Square) as i presented the banner to #FreeFuellmich below…

although important, it was strange to associate Assange with WHO pandemic treaty and not one word on Dr Reiner Fuellmich who was the first in 2020 to speak up and sue WHO Director General Tedros Gebrayasus and Dr Drosden of La Charité hospital in Berlin who imposed the PCR !?

